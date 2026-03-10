Mother shot, killed delivering food to elementary school. New video shows chase with suspect

The man accused of killing his girlfriend as she was delivering food to an elementary school appeared in court on Monday.

Investigators showed new video of the moments before Eboni Anderson was shot and killed on Feb. 10 and the chase with the suspect, Christopher Ates, that followed.

Anderson was delivering food via DoorDash to a teacher at Palmetto Elementary School when police said she and Ates, her children’s father, got into an argument.

In the video, you can see Anderson toss out his bags at the school’s front door as she kicked him out of the car. That is when the video shows Ates shooting her multiple times. She died at the scene.

After the shooting, investigators said Ates led police on a high-speed chase with the couple’s 1-year-old in the backseat. That video was also shown in court.

A Fulton County Schools police officer described how the chase ended in Houston County.

“The vehicle eventually hit a semi tractor trailer, lost control and went off the side of the road,” the officer said.

Police said Ates left the couple’s son in the burning car as he ran from them after the crash. The 1-year-old survived.

“Yeah that was a very disturbing moment for us and we had just given Eboni a pretty sturdy car seat and we think that particular car seat really saved his life,” Anderson’s dad told Channel 2 Action News.

The case will now go to a grand jury for an indictment.

