  • New ‘Spiderman' gun could take down bad guys by entangling them

    By: Linda Stouffer

    Updated:

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police have a new crime-fighting tool that they say could help in dangerous situations. 

    Channel 2's Linda Stouffer learned what officers testing the device say is the biggest benefit: safety.

    The BolaWrap is about the size of a flashlight, has a laser and a high-speed surprise. An extra-strong line shoots out and catches around a suspect’s ankle.

    LaGrange police are testing the new tool to use at close range.

    We'll show you how the tool works and when officers could use it, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New ‘Spiderman' gun could take down bad guys by entangling them

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jailing Juveniles: Judge says flaw allowed kids to work the system

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating shooting at gas station in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several animals killed in fire at Paulding County kennel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veto day: Gov. Deal to decide fates of dozens of bills