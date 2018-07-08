New solid waste collection days begin Monday for city of Atlanta residents

ATLANTA - Beginning July 9, city of Atlanta residents may have to take out the trash on a different day than they're used to.
According to city officials, collection days for garbage, recycling and yard trimmings may change for residents as the city updates its solid waste services.
The city is using social media to make sure residents are on the right track.
They are urging residents to visit the city website and enter their address in a search bar to find out if their home is effected. You can also find out by downloading the city's mobile app.
