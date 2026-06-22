New pediatric primary care will save parents from long drives in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is set to open Adamsville Pediatrics, its newest primary care practice, at the end of the month.

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CHOA held a ribbon cutting for the new facility at 3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Monday morning with executives and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer was there to hear the speakers and tour the new facility.

“This part of Atlanta obviously is south of I-20 and at times it has been referred to as healthcare desert,” said Ron Frieson, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Chief Operating Officer. “And particular pediatric healthcare desert.”

Frieson said patients from newborns to 21 years old will be able to come to Adamsville pediatrics for healthcare.

Not only is healthcare access to the community expanding, but so is access to healthcare education and training.

The pediatric primary care practice will also be a training site for medical residents at Morehouse School of Medicine and Emory School of Medicine.

“Children’s Adamsville Pediatrics not only represents expanded access to care but also an investment into the next generation of pediatricians,” a speaker said at the ribbon cutting.

The facility is scheduled to open June 29.

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