New mixed-income housing development coming to northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new housing development is planned for Northwest Atlanta after the Develop Fulton Board of Directors greenlit a $75 million tax incentive project.

The compound will include 247 units, including 38 reserved for households earning 80% or less of the area median income.

The project will be built at 1593 Huber Street NW, the site of a former tire recycling facility.

Currently, the property generates about $31,174 in annual tax revenue. Once completed, the development is projected to generate more than $10 million in tax revenue.

“By supporting attainable housing, investing in infrastructure, and transforming underutilized properties into vibrant communities, we are helping create places where residents, businesses, and neighborhoods can thrive together,” said Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall.

Approximately $750,000 will be invested in stormwater infrastructure improvements intended to address drainage concerns on and around the site.

Fulton County officials estimate the project will create about 200 temporary construction jobs, 20 full-time service jobs, and 25 part-time jobs.

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