New details: Ga. mother arrested after 1-year-old girl found drowned in 4-foot hole

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia was arrested after her 1-year-old daughter drowned in a water-filled hole in her backyard as her mother grilled out, according to WRDW.

Deputies in Burke County were called to a home at 12:45 p.m. for an unresponsive child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, someone was at the home performing CPR on the child, who was identified as Addlyn Stevens. The child was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

“Preliminary information provided to deputies was that the child was left unattended for some time and while unattended the child fell into a hole that had been dug in the backyard of the Winter Road address,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl’s mother, 34-year-old Alisha Stevens, was arrested and charged with murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the warrant, Stevens allowed her child to run around the property and did not watch her while she was grilling out.

Stevens is currently being held in the Burke County Detention Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Alleged cult leader known as ‘Nature Boy’ heading to trial on rape charges in DeKalb County Nearly two years after his arrest during a late-night raid, a man accused of being a cult leader and raping a former follower will head to trial this week.

©2023 Cox Media Group