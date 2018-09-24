Neighbors say their pets are disappearing - and they're blaming a predator

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in North Fulton County say their pets are disappearing. They said coyotes are killing them and another animals.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went along Friday as a local trapper set traps to catch the predators. He said he’s caught coyotes near a subdivision on King Road in Roswell.
We're hearing from a trapper who said the coyotes are growing more bold, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The trapper is also using coyote urine he leaves around the traps to catch the animals.
