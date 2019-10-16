0 Neighbor accused of killing Kennesaw State student surrenders

The man accused of killing a Kennesaw State University student surrendered and was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Cobb County police.

Kashman Rael Thomas, 22, had been on the run since the Oct. 6 shooting at the Stadium Village apartments. Thomas is accused of killing 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde and injuring two other teenagers at the complex, located near the KSU stadium, according to police.

Thomas was charged with murder, and two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated battery on the same day as the shooting, his arrest warrant states. But he eluded capture until Tuesday.

The arrest comes the day after hundreds gathered on the KSU campus to remember Oyerinde, known as Femi. He graduated in May from Archer High School in Lawrenceville and planned to study mechanical engineering and later join the military, his family said.

Not everyone there knew him but everyone agreed the teen's death was senseless.

"Love one another and appreciate the value of life," organizer Michael Aniagboso said. A recent transfer student, he knows the Oyerinde family through his church, and he felt compelled to plan the on-campus vigil.

He was hopeful many would attend, but was shocked at the turnout.

"It encourages my spirit that so many people care," he said.

Freshman Bola Nsankembe didn't know Femi, but said the death was a reminder to remain vigilant and always check on close friends.

"I have three brothers, so it could have happened to me or to anyone," Nsankembe said.

Within hours of the shooting, investigators searched Thomas' apartment, where they found 159 grams of suspected marijuana in his room, a second arrest warrant states. He was also charged with possessing more than an ounce of marijuana.

On Oct. 7, the Cobb Sheriff's Office requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service in locating Thomas. Fugitive investigators searched the metro area for Thomas, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. On Friday, an attorney for Thomas contacted investigators and said the suspect planned to surrender.

Thomas was being held without bond late Tuesday.

