Nearly 60 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in middle GA

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 64-year-old man was arrested after Georgia deputies said they rescued multiple animals living in deplorable conditions.
Monroe County deputies said they began investigating after receiving numerous complaints about animal cruelty and animal hoarding in the Hester Road area.
Around 3 p.m. on Friday, deputies conducted a search warrant on the property.
The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to speak to the homeowner, Darrell Jones, 64, but he left the area.
Jones was quickly found and arrested.
According to the MCSO, deputies rescued a total of 58 animals, including 36 cats, 14 dogs and eight puppies, all living in deplorable conditions.
Jones was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, with more charges expected.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the MCSO at 478-994-7010.
