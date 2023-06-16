Nearly 30 people arrested after guns, drugs found at Georgia apartment pool party, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY. Ga. — According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, apartments in Bibb County have been experiencing an issue with unauthorized pool parties and acts of vandalism, illegal drug use, and more.

Because of the reoccurring issue, the sheriff’s office created Operation Safe Harbor ran by the special response team.

On June 14, special response team members were made aware of a large group of people at Bowman Station Apartments, at 5235 Bowman Road. It was reported that the large group was trespassing and having an unauthorized pool party.

When deputies arrived, multiple people started to run from the scene and others attempted to leave by car. Deputies were able to detain some people and discovered alcohol and drugs were being used on the property.

A total of 28 people were taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass. Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16 were detained and later released to their parents.

In addition to the arrests, 15 guns were recovered. One of those guns had been reported stolen.

Deputies also impounded 16 cars and found marijuana, packaging materials, and digital scales on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

