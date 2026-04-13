NBA Playoffs: No. 6 Atlanta Hawks to face No. 3 New York Knicks in first round

ATLANTA — The NBA regular season is over and now it’s time to turn the page to the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks won the Southeast Division to avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021. The last time that happened, they made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

This postseason, the Hawks will play as the No. 6 seed and face off against No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the first round.

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The series will begin Saturday with Game 1 at Madison Square Garden tipping off at 6 p.m. The rest of the first-round schedule will be released later this week.

The Hawks presale for Game 3 and Game 4 tickets is now live on the team’s website and Ticketmaster.

HAWKS VS KNICKS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Game 1: Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18

Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18 Game 2: Atlanta at New York | TBD

Atlanta at New York | TBD Game 3: New York at Atlanta | TBD

New York at Atlanta | TBD Game 4: New York at Atlanta | TBD

New York at Atlanta | TBD Game 5: Atlanta at New York | TBD*

Atlanta at New York | TBD* Game 6: New York at Atlanta | TBD*

New York at Atlanta | TBD* Game 7: Atlanta at New York | TBD*

Of course, the ultimate prize is the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. The NBA Finals will once again air on Channel 2 starting on June 3.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE 2026

June 3: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 1 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 1 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 5: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 2 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 2 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 8: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 3 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 3 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 10: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 4 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 4 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 13: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 5 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 5 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 16: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 6 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

NBA Finals 2026 – Game 6 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET June 19: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 7 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

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