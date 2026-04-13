Local

NBA Playoffs: No. 6 Atlanta Hawks to face No. 3 New York Knicks in first round

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks attempts a shot against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The NBA regular season is over and now it’s time to turn the page to the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks won the Southeast Division to avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021. The last time that happened, they made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

This postseason, the Hawks will play as the No. 6 seed and face off against No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the first round.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The series will begin Saturday with Game 1 at Madison Square Garden tipping off at 6 p.m. The rest of the first-round schedule will be released later this week.

The Hawks presale for Game 3 and Game 4 tickets is now live on the team’s website and Ticketmaster.

HAWKS VS KNICKS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

  • Game 1: Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18
  • Game 2: Atlanta at New York | TBD
  • Game 3: New York at Atlanta | TBD
  • Game 4: New York at Atlanta | TBD
  • Game 5: Atlanta at New York | TBD*
  • Game 6: New York at Atlanta | TBD*
  • Game 7: Atlanta at New York | TBD*

Of course, the ultimate prize is the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. The NBA Finals will once again air on Channel 2 starting on June 3.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE 2026

  • June 3: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 1 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • June 5: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 2 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • June 8: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 3 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • June 10: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 4 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • June 13: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 5 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
  • June 16: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 6 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
  • June 19: NBA Finals 2026 – Game 7 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read