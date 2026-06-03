Nation’s top trade school students show off their skills in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The next carpenter, electrician, or plumber you hire might be among the best of the best competing this week in downtown Atlanta.

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The inside of the Georgia World Congress Center was buzzing with activity Wednesday as crews worked on construction projects.

“This right here is what’s booming,” said VonDerick Patrick.

Patrick attends Atlanta Technical College and is among 7,000 of the nation’s top trade school students competing at the nonprofit SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference.

“Our students are coming out with the skills they need to enter the workforce. They are career-ready on day one,” said SkillsUSA’s Aryanna Nelson.

Sometimes, that happens even before day one.

Connecticut plumber Charlie Goede was hired while he was still in the 12th grade.

“You have no college student loans to pay back?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Nope. Making money right out of high school,” Goede replied.

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Metro Atlanta contractor and conference judge Bob Kovacs said 40% of the state’s skilled workforce is expected to retire within the next five years.

Replacements will need to fill their work boots quickly because there is currently so much work available.

“A typical data center — and there are dozens of them going up in Georgia right now — has 300, 400, even 500 workers on that job site on any given day,” Kovacs said.

Patrick went back to school — a trade school — to learn the skills needed to land one of those jobs.

“We have FIFA coming to Atlanta. You see how big construction is in this city. It’s a booming industry. So, why not? The money is there,” Patrick said.

The SkillsUSA conference and competition run through Friday.

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