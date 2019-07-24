National Tequila Day 2019: Metro Atlanta deals and specials

Looking for a reason to celebrate this week? Grab a margarita or shot on July 24, National Tequila Day at one of these metro Atlanta restaurants.
Chido & Padre’s. Celebrate with $2 Tecate beers and $4 shots of Lunazul tequila. The restaurant will also serve its signature margarita, made with Lunazul Silver and Agavero orange liqueur, for $5 from 3-11 p.m.
128 E Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com/
Casi Cielo. Casi Cielo will host a tequila dinner with its Viva Tequila Festival. Guests will indulge in traditional Oaxacan dishes from chef Juan Ruiz, which will be paired with a selection of tequilas. Event attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with experts and celebrate the history of tequila. Tickets can be purchased here.
6:30-8:30 p.m., July 24. $100. 6125 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-549-9411, casicieloatl.com/+
El Taco. Get margaritas made with El Jimador for $12 and Dos Equis drafts for $7. Pineapple tequila shots and cantaritas will also be available. Go with friends and get a chips and dip trio with ten tacos and two sides for $50.
1186 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, highland.eltaco-atlanta.com/
Guac y Margys. Enjoy any three tequilas of your choice for $20 by RSVP-ing to the Beltline bar’s Facebook event here.
661 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-4691, guacymargys.com
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. The restaurant’s Lemon Basil margarita, which combines Casa Noble tequila, lemon basil syrup, fresh lemon and lime juice and muddled basil, will be $5.
Various Atlanta locations, hobnobatlanta.com/
Irby’s Tavern. Head to the Buckhead sports bar for $5 margaritas and tequila shots, $2 tequila shorties and $3 tacos.
322 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-254-1333, irbystavern.com/
Get $1 OTB Meltdowns, $2 cups of queso, $3 Cuervo shots and $4 Cuervo Margaritas at the Tex-Mex chain.
Various Atlanta locations, ontheborder.com/
Ormsby’s. Get three of the West Midtown tavern’s Milagro-based cocktails, including the popular Paloma, for $7 each.
1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-2033, ormsbysatlanta.com/
Red Pepper. Get $3 Espolon Blanco at Red Pepper Taqueria.
Various Atlanta locations, eatredpepper.com/
Street Taco. Grab a $4 margarita to go with the fast casual restaurant’s Tequila Day special of garbage can nachos for $8.
68 North Marietta Parkway NW Suite 106, Marietta. 678-823-8700; streettacoatl.com/
Tin Lizzy’s Cantina. Wash down $4 tequila lime chicken tacos with $2 margaritas at any Atlanta location.
Various locations, tinlizzyscantina.com/
Twin Peaks. Get $2.99 Dulce Vida and Cuervo Silver and $4.99 Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver and Herradura Silver at the sports bar.
3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta and 2475 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. twinpeaksrestaurant.com/
