Emergency roadwork shuts down lanes of I-285 SB, multiple vehicles with tire damage

ATLANTA — A busy stretch of Interstate 285 Southbound has slowed down early Monday morning thanks to some emergency roadwork, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation 511.

Atlanta police said multiple cars driving on I-285 SB before Langford Parkway have sustained tire damage.

As of Monday at around 9 a.m., the two right lanes are blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one was injured, according to police.

There is no timetable for when these issues will be fixed.

Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

A local nonprofit is stepping up to tackle veteran homelessness (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group