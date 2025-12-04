Multiple rounds of rain over the next several days

You’ll want to keep your rain gear around through the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking multiple rounds of rain that will move through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there will be a big, stalled out front over the Southeast and waves of low pressure ahead of it. It won’t be cold enough to see any winter precipitation, all of it will come in the form of rain.

Atlanta’s average rainfall for the month of December is 4.57 inches. Since Dec. 1, we have already seen over an inch of rain.

The heaviest rain will fall south of Atlanta. Between 1-2 inches of rain are possible through Sunday and locations southeast of the city could see more.

The rain is needed though with the ongoing drought, although conditions have improved slightly over north Georgia.

