Multiple injured during drive-by shooting at party in middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police are searching for those responsible for injuring multiple people during a party in middle Georgia.

On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., Warner Robins police went to a home on Shirley Drive regarding a drive-by shooting. Officers received reports that multiple victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities learned there was a party at the home. Then an unknown vehicle drove past the home and fired several shots from the vehicle at the home.

When officers arrived, they found two victims in the front yard of the home. Those two victims were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

WRPD learned that two other victims were transported by a personal vehicle to an area hospital.

The victims include a 49-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old woman. The victims’ identities and current status are being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Underwood at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

