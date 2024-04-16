Mother searching for son with Autism who disappeared from a Norcross gas station, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Norcross Police is searching for a 24-year-old man who disappeared from a Citgo in Norcross.

Savon Gene Walker was last seen on April 11, at 2:30 p.m. at 6367 Buford Highway.

His mother, Sonia Taniece Ford, said she’s been looking for him for three days and is concerned due to his medical conditions: Autism and breathing disorders

Ford described him as “highly autistic with the mind of a 5-year-old”.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red slippers, and beige pants.

If you see Walker, please notify the Norcross Police Department.

