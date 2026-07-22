Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that two mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive traps were located in 30088 and 30360 zip codes that represent unincorporated DeKalb County, Redan and Doraville.

The health department says the county hasn’t reported a human case this year.

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The confirmation came this morning after DeKalb Public Health received lab results from its mosquito surveillance program. This program involves deploying mosquito traps throughout the county during the summer months to monitor diseases that mosquitoes can transmit to humans.

Mosquito traps are deployed throughout the county during summer months, even in areas with little foot traffic. The traps are easily identified it by their red and white sign.

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Once collected, mosquitoes are examined under a microscope, sorted by species and gender and then tested for specific viruses.

You can learn more on the department’s website here. DeKalb Public Health also wants to remind people to consider the following precautions:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and remove or dump water items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires once a week

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Reduce your outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus are most active.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

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