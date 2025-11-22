More than $600K of illegal drugs seized in ‘high-risk’ operation at a Georgia home, sheriff says

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Middle Georgia drug operation yielded drugs and high-powered weapons, according to authorities.

On Nov. 19, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the FBI, executed a high-risk drug search warrant at a residence on Key Court, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of drugs, firearms and vehicles.

The search, conducted by the Special Investigations Unit with support from the Gang Unit and Patrol Division, led to the confiscation of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine and seven grams of ecstasy, all with a street value of $639,600.

Authorities said they also seized $5,630 in cash and several firearms, including a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and an Anderson Arms 300 Blackout assault rifle. Three vehicles were taken as evidence, with the total value of all seizures estimated at $712,630.

Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis commented on the operation, stating, “This is a significant seizure of illegal drugs, particularly in the amounts of cocaine and ecstasy. This case also points to the connection of high-powered weapons to the drug trade. The fact that these dangerous drugs and potentially dangerous weapons were taken off the streets have helped make our community safer and have quite possibly saved innocent lives.”

Jimmie Lee Jones and Kinjarra Bonner were taken into custody during the operation and transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They face charges including trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of Schedule I ecstasy with intent to distribute and five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Their bond has been denied.

The firearms seized included a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun, FN 510 10mm handgun, Smith & Wesson M&P 45 caliber handgun and several high-capacity magazines, including a 50-round drum. The vehicles seized were a 1980 Ford F150, a 2024 Honda Accord and a 2022 Kia K5.

