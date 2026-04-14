More than 100 pounds of marijuana found hidden in duffle bags

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in south Georgia ended with two men facing drug trafficking charges.

Deputies in Twiggs County say they pulled over a car on Interstate 16 on Monday. While searching, a K9 found drugs were in the car.

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Investigators ultimately found 114 pounds of marijuana hidden in duffle bags in the back seat and truck. They also found ecstasy and a loaded gun.

They arrested Jashad Jacobs and Kylon Citizen, both from Florida, on a handful of charges including trafficking.

Both men are being held in the Twiggs County Jail without bond.

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