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More than 100 pounds of marijuana found hidden in duffle bags

By WSBTV.com News Staff
114 pounds of marijuana found in traffic stop (Twiggs County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in south Georgia ended with two men facing drug trafficking charges.

Deputies in Twiggs County say they pulled over a car on Interstate 16 on Monday. While searching, a K9 found drugs were in the car.

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Investigators ultimately found 114 pounds of marijuana hidden in duffle bags in the back seat and truck. They also found ecstasy and a loaded gun.

They arrested Jashad Jacobs and Kylon Citizen, both from Florida, on a handful of charges including trafficking.

Both men are being held in the Twiggs County Jail without bond.

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