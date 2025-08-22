More storms, widespread rain this weekend

Don’t put your rain gear away. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a stormy weekend across north Georgia.

Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Friday will start off mostly cloudy, but as we have seen the last few days, showers and storms will fire up later today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible with the storms that develop. A flood watch is in effect for Greene and Putnam counties Friday.

More scattered storms are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. But there will be a shift away from the hot temperatures and stormy conditions next week.

