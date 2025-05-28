Local

More rain, storms through this week before sunshine returns

By WSBTV.com News Staff
We’ve had so much severe weather, showers and storms in recent days and weeks.

We will see another round of showers and storms for Thursday and Friday, but Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking a pattern change behind the front moving in Friday.

Once the front moves through, we won’t cool off but will dry out. Sunshine returns, and we will enter a pattern of some quiet weather.

Expect sunshine for your weekend, and that is going to extend into next week.

Those forecast details will be discussed LIVE on Channel 2.

