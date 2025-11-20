Monarch fans, help spot butterflies spending winter in Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Are you interested in helping save the monarch? You can help scientists find out more about them.

Monarch butterfly enthusiasts across the Southeast are being called upon to report sightings of the iconic species this winter as part of the Monarchs Overwintering in the Southeastern States (MOVERS) project, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

Since 2020, volunteers have contributed over 6,300 observations of monarchs during the winter months. This data is crucial for developing a better understanding of the butterflies in an effort to conserve them.

The monarch is a candidate for listing as an endangered species.

Monarchs are known for their long migrations, with thousands traveling from the U.S. to central Mexico each fall. However, not all monarchs make this journey. Some remain in the southern U.S., where they may overwinter in a non-breeding state.

The public is encouraged to report sightings of monarchs — including adults, eggs, larvae, and pupae — from November to March in states such as Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Dr. Sonia Altizer, a University of Georgia ecology professor and director of Project Monarch Health, said that the data helps scientists determine “can overwinter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S. and how this might affect future population numbers.”

Susan Meyers, a volunteer with Monarchs Across Georgia, stressed the importance of volunteer contributions, describing the activity as an easy and enjoyable way to engage with local ecosystems.

Anna Yellin, a wildlife biologist with Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, expressed gratitude for the community’s efforts, noting that collective action increases the chances of protecting monarchs for future generations.

Observations can be submitted through the JourneyNorth online data portal or the iNaturalist app.

Photographs and detailed reports on monarch activities, such as resting, flying, or laying eggs, are valuable for determining their migratory status and habitat needs. Checking milkweed plants for eggs and caterpillars is also recommended to identify winter breeding locations.

How to report monarch sightings

There are two ways to participate:

Via JourneyNorth

Via iNaturalist

Create a free account (if you don’t already have an account). November-March, submit monarch observations using your web browser or phone app.

Season updates are available through the iNaturalist monarch winter project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group