Mom of 2 says rats are roaming around rental home; family forced to sleep in car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a pest problem.
A College Park mother said she and her two children are being forced to sleep in their car because there are rats roaming all over their rental home.
The family moved into the home in March, but LaToya Monger told Channel 2's Michael Seiden she has seen at least a half-dozen rats since then.
Monger said the rodents are eating up her food and chewing up wires.
She told Seiden that when she recorded a video and sent it to her landlord, she was told that it was her problem to fix.
Since then, the mother and her children have been sleeping in their car and staying with family and friends.
