Moderate threat of damaging hail, low chance of tornadoes this evening

As we head through this evening, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is watching an area of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest and impacting us through the evening hours.

Here are the severe weather threats this evening and into the night:

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Some large hail possible up to 2 inches in diameter, especially over north Georgia.

The risk of a brief tornado is a low but not zero risk.

The storms will start to move out overnight, with some lingering showers and thunderstorms across metro Atlanta around midnight before they move pretty quickly to the east.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be watching the storms throughout the night. And anytime we have a tornado warning, we will have live coverage immediately on Channel 2.

