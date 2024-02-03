Missing grandfather’s body found in lake on his property in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say the search for a missing 78-year-old man has come to a tragic end.

Ardell Kennedy left Acworth at 8:30 a.m. on Friday to head to his property in Buchanan, Ga. When he hadn’t returned by 8 p.m., his family became concerned and went out to Haralson County where they found his truck but not him.

The family also noticed that a tractor and bush hog were missing.

Investigators also learned his cell phone had been turned off since noon.

Haralson County deputies, fire crews, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit all responded to help look for Kennedy

On Saturday morning, crews found the tractor at the edge of a lake on the property.

Carroll County dive crews came out to search the lake and found Kennedy’s body.

“Sadly, this was not the outcome we wanted in this case,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “Our hope was to find Mr. Kennedy alive and reunite him with his family.”

Investigators say his death appears to be a “tragic accident.”

