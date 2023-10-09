Missing Georgia man found safe near Waffle House, 15 miles away from where he disappeared

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia man was found safe after walking more than 15 miles from where he disappeared.

Bibb County deputies said family members reported Jesse Jerome Farrar disappeared from outside the Marshall’s store along Bass Road in Macon and was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The family said Farrar has dementia, a disabled arm and slurred speech from a previous stroke.

It wasn’t until about 3:15 a.m. Monday, nearly 10 hours later, a deputy spotted Farrar more than 15 miles away near a Waffle House.

Paramedics checked Farrar out and said he was fine. He was reunited with his family members to take him home.

Deputies said Farrar had walked about 15 miles over the course of the 10 hours he was missing.

