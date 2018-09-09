4-year-old dies after he was pulled from pond near his home in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was recovered from a pond near his home in Rockdale County.
Rockdale County Fire confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the boy was pulled out of the water and deputies began CPR immediately.
The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he did not survive. The identity of the child has not been released.
