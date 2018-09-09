  • 4-year-old dies after he was pulled from pond near his home in Rockdale County

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was recovered from a pond near his home in Rockdale County.

    Rockdale County Fire confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the boy was pulled out of the water and deputies began CPR immediately.

    The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he did not survive. The identity of the child has not been released. 

    Stay tuned to WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for more on this developing story. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories