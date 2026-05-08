Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say 14-year-old Ahnylah Robertson has been found.
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Robertson had been missing since 10 p.m. Sunday night from a home on Bellemeade Avenue.
Her mom told police that she left home without permission.
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Police say her last phone contact was at 2 p.m. on Monday when she said she was being held against her will.
Investigators say they later determined that she was not abducted and was not being held against her will.
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