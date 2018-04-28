  • Middle Georgia officer shot during SWAT situation

    HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Middle Georgia police officer is recovering after officials said a suspect shot him during a domestic dispute.   

    The shooting happened Friday night on Vanessa Drive in Centerville, just south of Macon in Houston County. 

    Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff's Department told Channel 2 Action News the suspect who shot the officer was barricaded inside a home for hours but is now in custody. 

    ABC affiliate WGXA News confirmed the suspect has been identified as Perry Baggett, 45, of Centerville.

    A city leader told the station the officer shot is Jeremy Mashuga. Mashuga is out of surgery and expected to be OK, according to Blanton. 

