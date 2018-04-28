0 Middle Georgia officer shot during SWAT situation

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Middle Georgia police officer is recovering after officials said a suspect shot him during a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened Friday night on Vanessa Drive in Centerville, just south of Macon in Houston County.

Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff's Department told Channel 2 Action News the suspect who shot the officer was barricaded inside a home for hours but is now in custody.

ABC affiliate WGXA News confirmed the suspect has been identified as Perry Baggett, 45, of Centerville.

A city leader told the station the officer shot is Jeremy Mashuga. Mashuga is out of surgery and expected to be OK, according to Blanton.

According to the Georgia Beureau of Investigation 45 year old Perry Bagget of Centerville who shot the Centerville police officer is in custody. pic.twitter.com/Gmn2zCkHkv — Barmel Lyons (@BarmelWGXA) April 28, 2018

Update: #Centerville police standoff ends with Perry Baggett of Centerville in custody @WGXAnews pic.twitter.com/FW31nc8FlE — David Domingue (@dominguephotog) April 28, 2018

Currently Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is turning cars away from the street. I have also seen the Department of Public Safety. @WGXAnews pic.twitter.com/Wm6kOvms4X — Jennifer Munoz (@JenniferWGXA) April 28, 2018

UPDATE: The stand off is still on going. Councilman Wright says they are thankful so many Middle Georgia Law Enforcement Agencies came out to assist. @WGXAnews pic.twitter.com/qnmV8oL1RR — Jennifer Munoz (@JenniferWGXA) April 28, 2018

Officers from WRPD are assisting Centerville PD at this time. ALL WRPD officers are ok and accounted for. — Warner Robins Police (@WarnerRobinsPD) April 28, 2018

