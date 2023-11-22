Metro Atlanta woman charged more than $7000 for Subway sandwich gives big update

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman who was charged more than $7,000 on a single Subway sandwich said the restaurant has agreed to pay her back.

Vera Conner told Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray that she discovered an astronomical charge on her credit card bill after she ordered her regular #4 Italian sub from a College Park Subway.

“I know exactly what it normally costs. It’s $7.54,” she said. “I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich.”

But the bill for the meal charged to her credit card was $7,112.98.

Gray learned Wednesday that Conner’s bank has temporarily credited the money back to her and said it will make it permanent when it gets the money from Subway.

