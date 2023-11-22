Tyler Perry’s former mansion went on the auction block this past weekend. Take a look inside!

ATLANTA — A mansion once owned by Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry went up on the auction block over the weekend.

The 16,500-square-foot home sits on 11.4 acres in Chattahoochee Hills and was built by Perry in 2003.

The mansion features six bedrooms, seven full baths, and a half-bath.

The initial asking price for the home was $6 million.

“The current seller, a private entrepreneur who became the home’s second owner after buying it from Mr. Perry in 2018, retained Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions to exclusively manage the sale,” a news release about the auction said.

“Arriving at the property is like being transported somewhere in the western European countryside,” said Trayor Lesnock, founder and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. “It’s such a peaceful setting with a beautiful, natural surround. Mr. Perry had a keen eye in selecting the parcel.”

On top of the many amenities that the home features, it was also featured in several movies, including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Honk for Jesus,” and “Save Your Soul.”

