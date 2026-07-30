Metro Atlanta teen scores $25k college scholarship from Panda Express

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta teen is headed to college with a big financial boost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Panda Cares, the charitable arm of Panda Express, partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help Club members pursue higher education through scholarships.

Charlaye D. of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta is one of just 15 students nationwide selected to receive a $25,000 Panda Cares Great Futures Scholarship.

Charlaye, a graduate of Miller Grove High School, is headed to Georgia State University honors program on the pre-medical track this fall. Charlaye plans to pursue a career as a hematologist-oncologist, a dream now within reach with the scholarship.

This year’s program awarded $375,000 in scholarships to outstanding Boys & Girls Club members heading to colleges and universities across the country.

The 2026 Great Futures Scholars are studying everything from biology and psychology to public health and multimedia.

“It’s inspiring to see these young leaders take the next step toward their dreams,” Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO Jim Clark said in a statement. “These scholarships help remove barriers to pursuing higher education and open doors for young people.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group