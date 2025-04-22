Metro Atlanta nail salons brace for price hikes due to tariffs

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As uncertainty remains on President Trump’s tariffs, local business owners are bracing for impact.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to a nail salon owner who gets most of her supplies from China.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“These products are from China,” Natacha Hart told Washington as she walked through her nail salon on Tuesday.

Hart said just about every product used to create the perfect manicure at her salon, the Ultraviolet Nail Lounge on Old National Highway, is imported from overseas, specifically China.

“It’s just cheaper to get things from overseas. Our tips, our acrylics, the brushes,” Hart explained.

Hart has owned the nail salon in College Park for five years.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said President Trump’s tariffs on imported goods have her concerned about her bottom line.

“You know supply runs, $500 to $600. We may spend about a thousand a month because we have four techs here, and now it may go up to 1,500 a month, so you know that’s a lot. That’s a big hike, and that’s going to trickle down eventually,” Hart said.

Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary said the ongoing tariffs showdown is unsustainable.

He said he expects a de-escalation in the trade war.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But Georgia Tech economics professor Tibor Besedes said if the trade war continues, things could go from bad to worse.

“At this point, if things don’t change, I don’t see how a recession is unavoidable,” Besedes said.

“Now we’re going to be hit with something else,” Hart told Washington.

Hart said she is now thinking of other ways to keep her customers coming in, even if prices rise.

“We’re just trying to (be) innovative and creative, thinking of different solutions to pivot from this,” Hart said.

©2025 Cox Media Group