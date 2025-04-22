GA boater dead after falling overboard trying to pull up anchor in lake

LAKE EUFAULA, Ala. — A Georgia man is dead after a boating incident Monday night.

Just before midnight on April 21, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was contacted about a missing boater who fell overboard while fishing on Lake Walter F. Georgia (Lake Eufaula) with a friend.

The friend told officials that the victim, identified as Horace Lee Gilbert, 77, of Cuthbert, Ga., was trying to pull an anchor when he fell overboard and did not come back up.

The DNR said game wardens launched a boat at River Bluff Park and began using sonar to search for Gilbert.

On Tuesday, around 12:19 p.m., Gilbert’s body was found in 17 feet of water by the Houston County (Alabama) Dive Team.

The investigation is ongoing.

