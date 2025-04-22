Student found dead in apartment on Georgia Southern University’s campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in the death of a student, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, Georgia Southern student Matthew Morris was found dead on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Officials said they were found in an apartment at the Compass Point Apartment complex on the Georgia Southern - Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

The Georgia Southern University Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the death.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, where an autopsy will be performed.

Foul play is not suspected, the GBI said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group