Metro Atlanta man charged after crashing vehicle into wife’s truck, smashing windows with hammer

BALDWIN, Ga. — A 29-year-old Gainesville man was arrested in Habersham County after being accused of ramming his sedan into a truck that his wife was in.

According to the Baldwin County Police Department, Balmer Alexis Melgar Ayala used his Nissan Sentra as a weapon to intentionally hit the Ford F-150 his wife was in, pinning her inside the vehicle and preventing her from leaving.

Police said eventually, Melgar Ayala’s wife was able to pull her truck forward and get out.

Witnesses and the victim both told police that Melgar Ayala then left his car with a hammer in hand and started hitting both vehicles, shattering most of the windows while his wife ran away to a safer spot with other bystanders.

Melgar Ayala was later detained when officers arrived and medical personnel determined no one had been injured from the crash of subsequent domestic incident.

Melgar Ayala was taken to the Habersham County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and two counts of criminal damage to property under the Georgia Family Violence Act, as well as making terroristic threats and reckless driving.

