Metro Atlanta lottery player wins $50,000 in Powerball drawing

A lucky player in DeKalb County won a $50,000 prize from a July 1 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased in Stone Mountain, at Country Food at 4091 Redan Road.

There were seven other lottery winners across Georgia, with jackpots up to $290,307. One player in Kennesaw won $10,000 by playing Lucky Coins Disco Pig through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

The proceeds from the Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Watch the next Georgia Lottery drawing live on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11. The Powerball drawing will be on Monday at 11 p.m., and the Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

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