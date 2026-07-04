Metro Atlanta law enforcement agency mourns death of longtime lieutenant

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its leaders, Lt. Darlene Duke, a supervisor in the agency’s Jail Operations Bureau. Officials have not released her cause of death.

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The sheriff’s office announced Duke’s death, calling her a longtime mentor and leader who worked closely with detention deputies.

According to the agency, Duke was known for supporting employees both on and off the job, organizing outings for deputies and helping them navigate the demands of working in the county jail.

The agency did not release additional details about her death or say whether memorial arrangements have been made.

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