Metro Atlanta county creates task force to address homelessness

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County leaders are launching a new effort to address homelessness by creating a task force aimed at developing long-term solutions.

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The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved the creation of a Homelessness Task Force, a 10-member group that will bring together community members to study the issue and recommend ways to improve the county’s response.

The task force will meet monthly and work to identify gaps in services, gather public feedback, review homelessness data and examine strategies that have been successful in other communities.

County officials said the group will develop recommendations for the Board of Commissioners focused on creating a more coordinated and streamlined approach to addressing homelessness in Gwinnett.

The task force’s recommendations will be presented to the Board after its review process.

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