Metal manufacturer opens new 100-acre facility in northwest Georgia, adds 100 jobs

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Infra-Metals opened a new 100-acre facility in Buchanan, marking its largest greenfield site to date and a significant investment in northwest Georgia.

The Haralson County facility, located at 916 Infra-Metals Way, was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Greater Haralson Chamber.

The company said the facility is expected to bolster local economic growth by providing approximately 100 jobs and supporting regional infrastructure needs.

“We are thrilled to celebrate and establish our newest location in the city of Buchanan, GA,” Oak Williams, President of Infra-Metals, said in a statement. “We are also deeply grateful for the incredibly warm welcome and steadfast support from the Greater Haralson Chamber and county leadership.”

The Buchanan facility includes 270,000 square feet of indoor storage and 88,000 square feet of outdoor space, strategically positioned to serve customers in the Southeastern United States.

It offers a diverse inventory of carbon structural materials and first-stage processing services.

Gary Broadstreet, Chairman of the Haralson County Development Authority, highlighted the facility’s role in strengthening the region’s position in the national infrastructure and construction sectors.

