0 Memphis prepares to honor Dr. King on 50th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Preparations in Memphis are ongoing to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston traveled to the Lorraine Motel Wednesday, and got a firsthand look at the place where the civil rights leader was killed April 4, 1968.

The Lorraine Motel is now a museum, and Dr. King’s room 306 hasn’t been touched in 50 years.

“This is room 306, and it’s where Dr. King spent his last hours,” museum director Noelle Trent said. “This is the place where something happened.”

Only Channel 2 Action News got a private tour of Dr. King’s motel room Wednesday. It’s just how it was in 1968, with snacks in between the beds and cigarette butts in the ashtray.

Outside the window, you can see where Dr. King was killed.

“This mark right here is where Dr. King’s head fell,” Trent said.

The Lorraine Motel is now a National Civil Rights Museum.

“The story that we tell is not just about Dr. King. It’s not just about the one man. It’s about ordinary people,” Trent said.

People like the Memphis sanitation workers, who fought for a livable wage, are the reason Dr. King was in Memphis 50 years ago.

Trent said the museum is planning a special service to honor Dr. King and all those who fought for equality on April 4.

“It’s one thing to learn about Dr. King, and to study him and to admire him. But to be in the same space, to witness the place where he was killed. There is a lot of reverence,” Trent said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young is scheduled to be in Memphis on April 4. Organizers plan to ring a bell 39 times, the number of years Dr. King was alive.

