Memorial service for U.S. Airman killed by deputy will be held today at New Birth

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A U.S. Airman shot and killed by a Florida deputy at his apartment will be laid to rest Friday in metro Atlanta.
Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was shot to death by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy in his off-base apartment in Fort Walton Beach on May 3.
Fortson grew up in DeKalb County and graduated from McNair High School. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will hold his memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The special tributes that his family and friends have planned, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
