Memorial Day Weekend travel: Here is what to expect

ATLANTA — Memorial Day officially kicks off the summer travel season. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Using data from previous years, GDOT is warning Georgia drivers about areas expected to have heavy traffic.

The area around these popular Atlanta attractions increase in traffic include:

Centennial Olympic Park

Georgia Aquarium

Six Flags Over Georgia

Zoo Atlanta

Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Piedmont Park / Atlanta Jazz Festival

Heavy congestion is expected in Atlanta on Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. Additionally, Saturday is expected to have heavy congestion, particularly during the afternoon, according to GDOT.

On Sunday and Monday, traffic is expected to be light to normal.

Light to normal traffic is expected on both Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27, Memorial Day.

As people return from their Memorial Day Weekend travel on Tuesday, GDOT says traffic congestion could pick back up.

These metro Atlanta streets are expected to have heavy traffic on Thursday and Friday:

SR 3N/Cobb Pkwy

SR 141 N/Peachtree Rd

SR 140 NE/Jimmy Carter Blvd

SR 3 West Central/Northside Dr

SR 8 East Central/Ponce De Leon Ave

SR 42 E/Moreland Ave

SR 154 SE/Memorial Dr

SR 35 S/US Hwy 19

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For those traveling outside of metro Atlanta, GDOT said to expect the following traffic trends:

• I-20 is expected to have heavy congestion eastbound entering Metro Atlanta; light travel westbound exiting the city towards Alabama; and moderate congestion eastbound entering South Carolina.

• I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.

• I-24 eastbound heavy congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga).

• I-16 westbound heavy congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound heavy congestion entering Savannah.

• I-95 northbound and southbound is expected to see light travel in Savannah.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ahead of all the expected traffic, GDOT announced the suspension of all interstate lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday through early Tuesday morning.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, you can call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for suspect caught on video stealing from a home in Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group