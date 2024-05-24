Memorial Day travel: What are the average gas prices in Georgia?

ATLANTA — A record-setting 43.8 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend. Around 38.4 million will be traveling by car, according to AAA.

If you’re heading out of town, you may want to fill up in Georgia before you leave. AAA says the state gas prices are down compared to last week and month, but up year-over-year.

As of Friday morning, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.37 per gallon, which is lower than the national average of $3.60. Memorial Day gas prices last year were around $3.25 in Georgia.

“Since the pandemic, the summer driving season has not seen a surge in demand, which can push pump prices higher,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “So it will be interesting to see if this year bucks that trend.”

Where are the cheapest and most expensive places to find gas in Georgia? AAA’s website lists Georgia’s average gas prices county-by-county.

The map shows that the cheapest gas is in Quitman County at $3.16 a gallon in south Georgia and Catoosa County at $3.17 a gallon in north Georgia.

Twiggs County is the most expensive county at $3.64 average. In metro Atlanta, the most expensive is Fulton County at $3.53 per gallon.

