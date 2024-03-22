Mega Millions: Watch the drawing for $977 million jackpot LIVE tonight on Channel 2

ATLANTA — If your perfect March Madness bracket is already busted, you may try your luck with Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Tonight’s jackpot reached $977 million after no one won Tuesday’s drawing. It’s the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

You can watch the drawing, LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million compared to 1 in 9.2 quintillion for a perfect bracket in March Madness.

If someone matches all five numbers and the Megaball, the winner will have the option of taking payments over 29 years or the $461 million cash option.

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

