ATLANTA - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both grew over the weekend, and the combined total is $999 million.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $654 million, the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since July 27 and has rolled 23 times.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $345 million. That jackpot has grown since Aug. 15 and has rolled 18 times.
“Large jackpots are exciting for our players and contribute greatly to lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and grants, as well as Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “Every time you purchase a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket in Georgia, you invest in Georgia’s students.”
If there is a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, they’ll have two payment options. The winner can take the $654 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments or the cash option, which is about $372 million.
If there is a winner of the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, they’ll have two payment options. The winner can take the $345 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments or the cash option, which is about $199 million.
You can watch the Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday and the Powerball drawing every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Tuesday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $654 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $372 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: July 27
- Number of Rolls: 23
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: July 24, 2018 – $543 million (California)
- #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Wednesday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $345 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $199 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Aug. 15
- Number of Rolls: 18
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York)
- #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)
