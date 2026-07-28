Meet Skye: Sandy Springs police welcome first victim advocate support dog

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department has introduced its newest member, and this one has four paws.

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The department welcomed Skye, a young Labrador Retriever, who will become the agency’s first Community Canine supporting its Victim Advocacy Program.

Through a partnership with Warrior Paws Inc. and Rucker Dog Training, Skye will undergo specialized training before working alongside victim advocates.

Once training is complete, she will provide comfort and emotional support to crime victims and others during difficult situations.

Police said the partnership also marks the first implementation of Warrior Paws’ new Community Canine Program.

Skye is still in training, but the department said residents can expect to see more of her as she prepares for her new role serving the Sandy Springs community.

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