Measles cases spike to largest number in years

GEORGIA — With measles outbreaks across the country, misinformation about the vaccine is spreading.

A new poll that came out Wednesday shows people are seeing or hearing false posts.

Most Americans have heard false claims about the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, known as MMR.

KFF conducted a survey earlier this month.

It found that 63% of adults are aware of the myth, there’s a link between the vaccine and autism.

One in three people say they’ve heard the myth that MMR is more dangerous than the illness itself. That’s 15% higher than last year.

Another 20% have heard the myth that Vitamin A can prevent measles.

More than half of those surveyed expressed uncertainty about whether to believe the false claims.

Infectious disease experts recommend MMR to protect our families and communities.

“(The) measles vaccine is very safe. It’s very effective, but it is the key tool and the reason that we have basically eradicated measles in the United States, ” Dr. Alexandra Yonts said.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers, published last week, show at least two unvaccinated children have died of measles this year. There have been at least 800 confirmed cases across 25 states.

For perspective, there were 294 total cases last year and 59 cases in 2023.

MMR vaccines provide lifelong immunity.

However, if you’re immunocompromised or have concerns, the experts Channel 2 Action News spoke with say you can always check with your doctor about what’s right for you.

