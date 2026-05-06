Matt Olson hits go-ahead homer in the ninth, Braves beat the Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit the go-ahead homer in the ninth, Bryce Elder pitched six strong innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Dubón had a two-run double and Ozzie Albies extended his hit streak to 17 games to tie the franchise record. He is tied for the league lead in hits with 47.

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Dylan Lee struck out the side in the seventh, Robert Suarez (3-0) worked the eighth and Raisel Iglesias, recently activated from the injured list, got his sixth save for the league-leading Braves.

Elder had his fifth quality start in eight games. He allowed two runs on two hits, yielding a two-run homer to J.P. Crawford in the fourth. He lowered his ERA to 2.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the National League.

Olson hit his 300th home run in Monday’s 5-4 loss, becoming the 166th player to reach the milestone. He hit his 301st in the top of the ninth, sending Andrés Muñoz’s (3-3) slider 412-feet for a solo shot to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

Olson, batting .308 and a 1.077 OPS, leads the NL in home runs (13) and RBIs (33). The native of Atlanta has a career 159 home runs with the Braves after spending his first six seasons with the Athletics.

George Kirby pitched seven innings for Seattle, surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out five. Three of those hits came in the fourth. Albies and Olson each singled before they scored on Dubón’s two-out double down the right field line.

Up next

LHP Martín Pérez (2-1, 2.22 ERA) starts the series final Wednesday for the Braves, RHP Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.61) pitches for the Mariners.

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